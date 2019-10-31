CORUNNA — The Corunna City Council now needs to fill two vacancies — in the city’s first ward, after council member Chuck Spring submitted his letter of resignation Oct. 21, and a long-unfilled seat in the third ward.
Spring’s departure comes as he moves closer to his job in Lansing. The other seat in the city’s third ward has been vacant since May 2017.
Spring will attend his final meeting as a member of the council Monday.
The deadline to submit an application to fill either seat is 5 p.m. Nov. 12, according to city clerk/treasurer Nichole Cowdrey.
“We wanted to set a deadline so that hopefully we’ll get some applications and then the council can hopefully fill that seat by the next meeting, that’s the plan,” Cowdrey said.
On May 16, 2017, Dawn Johnson resigned from the Corunna City Council, leaving a vacant seat in the city’s third ward, which represents residents north of the Shiawassee River.
More than two years later, the seat remains empty; no one has applied for the position.
Spring’s Ward I seat represents the area south of the river and west of Shiawassee Street.
In her 16 years with the city, Cowdrey said she’s never seen a council seat remain vacant for so long, let alone two vacant seats at the same time.
As of Tuesday, no applications had been submitted for either seat, Cowdrey said.
Unlike neighboring cities Owosso and Durand, Corunna is divided into three wards, which determine its council representation. Only two council members may live in a single ward, with representation split equally between the three areas of the city. However, city residents vote for all council candidates, regardless of which ward they live in.
Council members serve four-year terms.
Corunna’s mayor is elected by the public, rather than being a council member elevated by the council. The Corunna mayor serves a two-year term and only votes on council matters when there is a tie.
In addition, there are certain situations in which the mayor cannot break a tie, such as when approving the budget, adopting an ordinance or when there is an odd number of council members due to a vacant seat, according to City Manager Joe Sawyer.
There must be at least four council members present at meetings, not including the mayor, and with two vacancies, that leaves only four members on the council, meaning if even one member is absent, the council can’t conduct a meeting. Furthermore, many ordinances require a minimum of four votes for approval.
The council most recently had to cancel a meeting Sept. 3 due to a lack of a quorum.
To be eligible to apply for a particular seat, an individual must be a resident of the city for at least two years, have established residency in the ward he or she is applying for and be at least 18 years old, Cowdrey said.
All candidates go before the council for consideration.
The empty seat in the first ward is set to expire in November 2020, which Cowdrey said presents a unique opportunity for those on the fence about serving on the council.
“It gives you a little run and you don’t have to actually run in the election right now,” Cowdrey said. “It gives you a chance to get your feet wet to see if you like it.”
The vacant term in the third ward is set to expire in November 2022, though if someone were to fill the seat before November 2020, they would have to run for re-election to maintain the seat for the entirety of the term, according to Sawyer.
Remaining council members include Mayor Chuck Kerridge, Helen Granger (Ward I), Judy Horton (Ward II), John Lawson (Ward II) and Mike White (Ward III).
City council applications are available at city hall, 402 N. Shiawassee St., as well as on the city’s website. For more information, contact the clerk’s office at (989) 743-3650.
