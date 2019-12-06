Detroit man pleads to fraudulently using credit card information

CORUNNA — A Detroit man pleaded guilty to felony identity theft Thursday morning in 35th Circuit Court after using credit card information that wasn’t his to make online purchases.
Mark Stephens, 21, admitted to calling a Corunna man and asking him for financial information in 2018. He then used that information to make purchases of Apple Pay funds.
“On Sept. 8, 2018, I made a call to a victim and asked for credit card numbers,” Stephens said.
Stephens said he used Uber billing information that had been given by the victim’s father.
Judge Matthew Stewart asked Stephens whether the victim in the case knew the real reason for being contacted.
“You were pretending to be somebody you weren’t when you called them? And was the purpose of that call to get them to give you financial information you had? And you got that information? Do you think they would have given you that if they knew who you really were? So you lied about who you were, right? You tricked them into giving you their credit card number?” he asked.
Stewart ordered Stephens will be held in jail until his sentencing, which is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 31, 2020.
Stephens will be required to submit a DNA sample and will have to pay undetermined restitution.
Prosecutors charged Stephens with one count of identity theft and using a computer to commit a crime Sept. 4. In return for his plea Thursday, prosecutors dismissed the using a computer to commit a crime charge. Stephens could have faced up to 10 years on that count.
Stewart indicated sentencing guidelines are from zero to nine months in jail. If the court exceeds that, Stephens has the right to withdraw his plea.
Stephens is on probation for a similar offense in Oakland County. The offenses in Shiawassee County were committed before he was sentenced to probation in Oakland County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.