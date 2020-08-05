CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office announced it is planning to conduct a basic church security training session Sept. 12.
According to a press release, the training covers legal, biblical and physical training for church security teams. The class is a prerequisite for the advanced church security training, which will be offered in the spring.
The session is open to anyone who is a member of a church security/safety team. Requirements include a letter from the church stating membership on such a team, a valid CPL, and own weapon and ammo. The cost is $20.
Email tevans@shiawassee.net for more information.
