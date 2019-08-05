By JOSH CHAMPLIN
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — A Vicksburg man who allegedly ommitted a a robbery in Perry and then led police on a chase through downtown Durand Friday night was charged Monday morning with unarmed robbery and fleeing/eluding a police officer, both felonies.
Jordan Slager, 30, was arraigned in 66th District Court by Judge Ward Clarkson; not guilty pleas were entered on Slager’s behalf.
During Monday’s arraignment, Slager blamed the alleged incident on a mental episode.
“I’m not going to lie to you,” Slager said to Clarkson, when asked if he planned to hire an attorney or request court-appointed counsel. “I don’t know what to do right now, because what happened was a schizophrenic episode. I pretty much begged the hospital in Kalamazoo to admit me.”
Clarkson told Slager the court would appoint an attorney to represent him.
Slager’s next court appearances are scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Aug. 14 for a pre-trial examination, and 2 p.m. Aug. 27 for a preliminary examination.
Clarkson set bond at $50,000 on the unarmed robbery charge and $10,000 on the fleeing/eluding charge.
Slager asked Clarkson if the two felony counts were the extent of charges he would face.
“Is there more charges beside these?” Slager asked. “My mental health worker, can you contact them?”
“There could be,” Clarkson “I don’t know the answer to that. That’s what we have right now. The prosecutor can review this. I don’t have anything to do with that. The jail will handle that.”
An arrest warrant for Slager was issued Monday by Kalamazoo County for carjacking and unlawful imprisonment. Records indicate those alleged offenses took place Friday, the same day as the car chase that led to his arrest in Shiawassee County. Slager has not yet been arraigned on those charges in Kalamazoo County.
Slager is accused of robbing a man of his cellphone in the parking lot of the Perry 7-Eleven.
Shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, central dispatch received reports of a green Chevy Impala passing cars on Lansing Road at a high rate of speed.
During the chase that followed an attempted traffic stop by police, Slager allegedly led police onto Newburg Road, where he drove into a ditch before regaining control of the vehicle he was driving and again fleeing from police.
Slager then crashed along Lansing Road near Byron Road and was apprehended by police.
In Michigan, unarmed robbery is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Fleeing and eluding a police officer carries a maximun of 10 years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.
However, Slager has a litany of prior misdemeanor charges and convictions in Kalamazoo County dating back to 2006. According to online court records, Slager has misdemeanor convictions, including at least four minor in possession convictions, four counts of attempted resisting and obstructing a police officer, domestic violence, multiple operating while intoxicated misdemeanors, drug possession and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Slager has also been sued in small claims court several times in Kalamazoo County.
Slager also has multiple felony convictions for larceny, drug possession, fleeing/eluding a police officer, unlawful driving away of an automobile, stealing a financial transaction device and resisting/obstructing a police officer.
He has had several felony charges dismissed as well, including an armed robbery charge in 2016.
