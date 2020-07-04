CORUNNA — Both Nellie Reed Elementary and Corunna Middle School will have new principals this fall, though both are familiar faces for students and families.
Curriculum Director Jamie Johnston, who has served as Corunna Middle School’s principal since 2018, is transitioning to Nellie Reed Elementary this fall, while her former assistant principal, Ingrid Dettman, is taking the reins at the middle school, the district announced this week.
“We believe the administrative realignment better serves our students,” Superintendent John Fattal said. “Jamie will be able to do more district-wide curriculum director duties in our smallest building and Ingrid has been a life-long Cavalier with the vast majority of her experience dealing with upper elementary/middle school aged students.”
The administrative realignment will allow Elsa Meyer Elementary Principal Stacy Regan to return full time to Elsa Meyer, rather than split time between Elsa Meyer and Nellie Reed, according to Fattal.
Johnston holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary and middle school education from the University of Michigan, as well as a master’s degree in administration.
With years of experience in curriculum and instruction, and as a building principal for both elementary and high school buildings, Johnston was hired by Corunna Public Schools as the curriculum director and middle school principal in 2018.
Johnston said she’s excited for the move the Nellie Reed this fall.
“By working at Nellie Reed, I will be able to continue focusing on working with our superintendent, instructional coach, the staff and administration to strengthen our curriculum,” Johnston said, noting the district has already made strides with its curriculum in recent years, including completely updating the reproductive health and wellness curriculum through the collaboration of parents, staff and students during the 2019-20 school year.
“I have a long history in education and I have always been excited to work with children,” Johnston continued. “(My goals as principal) include continuing the wonderful tradition of excellence and environment of love that so many people have shared is special about Nellie Reed; connecting with families, students, and staff and being a part of helping build a strong foundation for our children both academically and as citizens; and lastly, I will look to work collectively to make this year a wonderful experience for our students and families, regardless of outside factors.”
Dettman graduated from Corunna High School in 1998. She went on to earn her bachelor of science degree in education (elementary emphasis), with minors in child development, language arts and mathematics from Central Michigan University. She also holds a master of arts degree in school principalship.
Dettman began teaching at Corunna Public Schools in 2002, where she served as a first-grade teacher at Nellie Reed for one year before moving to Corunna Middle School as a language arts teacher, a position she held for 16 years before being named assistant principal in 2019.
“Having been a teacher at CMS for 16 years and the assistant principal last year, I know these educational years are a critical time in a child’s development,” Dettman said. “It is always exciting to see how much our students grow academically, emotionally and socially from the time they enter our building until they leave us for the high school. Personally, I will strive to make all students feel valued, respected and cared about while helping them celebrate their individual successes.”
Johnston said she’s enjoyed working with Dettman over the years, and believes she will be an excellent principal at Corunna Middle School.
“Ingrid’s strengths include her unwavering dedication to this community and its stakeholders,” Johnston said. “She has decades of experience in the district as a teacher, administrator and additionally as a student in the district herself. She bleeds black and gold. Additionally, she understands opportunities and challenges that come with children at this age level. She holds high expectations of individuals, but also is caring and compassionate and knows how to find the learning opportunity in all situations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.