SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — In 2016, the United States Supreme Court ruled that juveniles who were sentenced to life in prison represented were suffering “cruel and unusual punishment,” and should be re-sentenced,.
But more than 3 1/2 years later, more than half the former child inmates nationwide are still waiting for their day in court — including three such cases originally tried in Shiawassee County.
Four juveniles from Shiawassee County initially received life sentences as a result of court proceedings. One, however, has been re-sentenced and has been released from prison as a result of that court decision.
Mark Dawson, John Espie, Ronald Hammond and Daniel Wheeler all committed murder, with Wheeler’s case dating to 1970. Dawson’s is the only one of the four cases that has been reconsidered.
Dawson
Dawson, now 60, was convicted at age 17 of first-degree murder of a gas station attendant in Caledonia Township in 1976. He was sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison without parole. Dawson was 74 days shy of his 18th birthday when he committed the murder.
Dawson and William Brooks killed James Anderson Dec. 1, 1976, during a robbery of the Super-Test gas station at the corner of M-21 and State Road.
According to court files and Argus-Press archives, the two had a pistol they had taken from Brooks’ father. They showed the gun to Anderson, made him lie face down, Dawson hit him with a pipe and Brooks shot him. Brooks claimed the discharge was accidental. Police found Anderson’s body in a back room of the gas station, and witnesses at the time identified Dawson and Brooks as being at the scene.
Dawson and Brooks took about $270 from the robbery and fled the state. They were arrested by police in Oklahoma during a traffic stop before being transported back to Michigan to face charges. Dawson was convicted of Anderson’s murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.
However, because of the Supreme Court’s decision, Dawson was resentenced in June 2017 by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to 40 to 60 years. Dawson had already served 40 years of his sentence by that point, meaning he was eligible for parole, which eventually was granted. Online records for the Michigan Department of Corrections indicate Dawson was released from prison June 6, 2018.
Brooks, 62, who was 19 at the time of the crime, remains an inmate at the Richard Handlon Correctional Facility serving a life sentence.
Espie
John Espie was 16 when he killed transport officer Nathan Nover, who was driving him from a psychiatritic evaluation in Lansing to a juvenile facility in Bay City Nov. 25, 1998.
Espie gave police differing stories on what happened, including the claim he strangled Nover after the older man assaulted him. In another version, he said he overpowered Nover, forced him out of the vehicle, and left him along a dead-end road, still alive.
Espie took Nover’s credit card, and used it at the Caledonia Township Meijer and another Meijer in southern Michigan. He then used it to pay for a hotel room in Indiana, where police tracked him down. He was arrested and returned to Michigan.
Nover’s body was found near a road 23 miles north of the Michigan/Indiana border nine days after he was murdered.
A Shiawassee County jury convicted Espie of Nover’s murder and he was sentenced Sept. 10, 1999, to life in prison without parole
Espie, now 37, has not yet been resentenced for the murder conviction. Online MDOC records indicate he is serving his sentence at Kinross Correctional Facility in Kincheloe.
His case is being handled by the state AG’s office, so Shiawassee County is not involved in any of his pending court proceedings or his potential resentencing.
Hammond
Ronald Hammond, now 51, was 17 when he shot and killed Timothy Kiley, a manager at the original Val’s Pizza in downtown Owosso, Dec. 3, 1985. Hammond and accomplice Frank Garcia forced Kiley at gunpoint into a vehicle and made him drive north of Owosso. Hammond shot Kiley and he and Garcia dumped Kiley’s body into the Shiawassee River near Six Mile Creek Road.
Hammond was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was convicted after a jury trial, and was sentenced June 30, 1986, to life in prison.
Hammond is serving his sentence at the Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility in Ionia.
Current Shiawassee County Prosecutor Charles Quick was Hammond’s defense counsel at Hammond’s original trial. The prosecutor’s office recused itself from any further proceedings in Hammond’s case, and a special prosecutor has been appointed to handle Hammond’s case in Kent County, where it is currently pending.
Garcia initially was found guilty of second-degree murder. That verdict was thrown out on appeal. In a second trial, Garcia faced charges of second-degree murder, armed robbery and felony firearm. He was convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to life in prison. The Michigan Supreme Court found that the armed robbery charge represented double jepoardy and reversed the conviction.
Wheeler
Daniel Wheeler, now 67, killed his ex-girlfriend, Erlinda Paz, in Hazleton Township Jan. 30, 1970, when he was 17, after Paz told Wheeler she was pregnant with his child.
During Wheeler’s trial, evidence came out that Paz had written a letter to Wheeler informing him he was the father of the child. Several witnesses testified Wheeler was upset. One witness said Wheeler had taken him to the location where Paz’s body was eventually found.
An autopsy revealed Paz had suffered lacerations to the scalp and forehead consistent with injuries caused by a gun barrel. A shotgun barrel was found near where Paz’s body was discovered in a wooded area in Hazleton Township 14 days after she was killed. Tests showed she was 2 1/2 months pregnant when she was murdered.
A jury found Wheeler guilty of premeditated first-degree murder in March 1971.
Wheeler was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder by a jury and sentenced to life without parole April 19, 1971.
He is serving his sentence at the Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township near Detroit.
Wheeler’s case remains pending in Shiawassee County’s 35th District Court, and Prosecutor Dan Nees said Wednesday he has received several motions this week, and he expects the case to move forward soon in circuit court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.