CORUNNA — The Shiawassee Hunger Network is conducting its Simply Give program now through Jan. 2 at Meijer, 2591 E. M-21.
During the campaign, the network encourages shoppers to purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card when they check out. The donation is converted into a Meijer food-only gift card and given to the Shiawassee Hunger Network.
The cards will be split between the various pantries that make up the Shiawassee Hunger Network. All donations remain within the network.
In addition, Dec. 1 and 12 are double match days on which Meijer will increase each $10 card purchase with an additional $20.
According to the network, 1,500 people receive benefits through the network each month.
Network member pantries include Bethany Bible Baptist Church Food Pantry, Catholic Charities of Owosso, Christ Episcopal Outreach Center, Corunna United Methodist, Loving Hands-First Church of God, New Lothrop Methodist Food Pantry, The Outreach Center-Christ Episcopal Church, Salvation Army Owosso, Shiawassee Council on Aging, St. John’s United Church of Christ-Owosso, Vernon Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God and Shiawassee HOPE-LiNC Community Pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.