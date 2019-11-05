CORUNNA — Chuck Spring’s tenure on the Corunna City Council began with an impromptu conversation with City Manager Joe Sawyer.
“I was walking down the street and I was mowing lawns for everybody and he said, ‘How’d you like to make some extra money?’ I’m like, ‘Sure, I’ll do that,’” Spring said.
“He didn’t ask how much (it paid),” Sawyer added, laughing.
On Monday night, Spring attended his final meeting as a member of the council. He and his wife recently sold their home in the city’s first ward to move closer to Lansing, where he works for the state of Michigan as an information technology (IT) manager.
While living in Corunna, Spring served two separate stints on the council.
As it all came to an end Monday night, Spring said what he most enjoyed about his time on the council was being able to witness all of the work that goes on in the city, the majority of it behind-the-scenes.
“I’ve worked on state budgets, county budgets and city budgets, and this city here has probably one of the tightest budgets I’ve seen, I mean it’s incredible, and you learn a lot,” Spring said. “You have ideas of things you want to do and things that will cost money, well, when you have a budget like Joe (Sawyer) puts together and it’s all right in front of you. He doesn’t hide anything when it comes to the budget, it’s all right out there for the public, so I learned a great deal about budgeting. And the fact that this city kind of relies on its volunteers, I mean, this city gets a lot done for its size.”
Spring first joined the council in August 2004, filling a vacancy in the city’s first ward.
He served until July 2009 when he resigned to take a job with the Florida Highway Patrol in Tallahassee. He returned to Corunna in 2016 to care for his parents who had become ill, and as luck may have it, there was once again a vacancy on the Corunna City Council.
Spring was appointed to the city council once more — by a vote of 3-2 — in April 2016, representing the city’s first ward.
In addition to the council, Spring also served on the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) board as well as on the Corunna Forest Management Commission.
For Spring, providing affordable transportation for the elderly in need was crucial, as he helped play an instrumental role in developing a funding solution for the city of Corunna, according to Sawyer.
“Someone said to me once that a society is judged by how it treats its elderly, and it’s like, you know, they need to use SATA, we’re not going to make money off of this,” Spring said. “It wasn’t a question of if it’s a good service or not, it was a question of how do we fund it. That was the city of Corunna’s problem from the beginning. We totally loved SATA, but if you’re gonna do it, it had to be fair across the board.”
Spring added he still plans to be involved politically wherever he settles down.
With his departure from Ward I, a second seat now opens up on the Corunna City Council. A seat in the city’s third ward has been vacant since Dawn Johnson’s resignation in May 2017.
In more than two years, no one has applied for the position, though Sawyer did inform the council Monday that an application has been turned in for the seat in the city’s first ward.
The deadline to submit an application to fill either seat is 5 p.m. Nov. 12, according to city clerk/treasurer Nichole Cowdrey.
No residents from the city’s first or third wards were in attendance for Monday night’s council meeting.
The vacancies have not caused any issues to this point, but they could, Sawyer said.
“The concern has just been that, you know, because we require four council members for a quorum, which excludes the mayor — the mayor does not count for a quorum in Corunna unlike every other jurisdiction in the county — so now that we’re down to four, if we had an absence because of an illness or an injury or somebody gets called out of state for a family illness or injury, you know, if we don’t have four council members we can’t even have a meeting,” Sawyer said. “If we drop to three, we wouldn’t be able to have a meeting, and if we lost another member somehow and dropped to three, we couldn’t even have a meeting to appoint somebody because you have to have a quorum to have a meeting.”
If the council were to drop to three members for any reason, Sawyer said the city would have to contact the governor’s office for further guidance.
Unlike neighboring cities Owosso and Durand, Corunna is divided into three wards, which determine its council representation. Only two council members may live in a single ward, with representation split equally between the three areas of the city. However, city residents vote for all council candidates, regardless of which ward they live in.
Council members serve four-year terms.
Corunna’s mayor is elected by the public, rather than being a council member elevated by the council. The Corunna mayor serves a two-year term and only votes on council matters when there is a tie.
In addition, there are certain situations in which the mayor cannot break a tie, such as when approving the budget, adopting an ordinance or when there is an odd number of council members due to a vacant seat, according to Sawyer.
There must be at least four council members present at meetings, not including the mayor, and with two vacancies, that leaves only four members on the council, meaning if even one member is absent, the council can’t conduct a meeting. Furthermore, many ordinances require a minimum of four votes for approval.
The council most recently had to cancel a meeting Sept. 3 due to a lack of a quorum.
To be eligible to apply for a particular seat, an individual must be a resident of the city for at least two years, have established residency in the ward he or she is applying for and be at least 18 years old, Cowdrey said.
All candidates go before the council for consideration.
The empty seat in the first ward, which represents the area south of the river and west of Shiawassee Street, is set to expire in November 2020, which Cowdrey said presents a unique opportunity for those on the fence about serving on the council.
“It gives you a little run and you don’t have to actually run in the election right now,” Cowdrey said. “It gives you a chance to get your feet wet to see if you like it.”
The vacant term in the third ward, which represents residents north of the Shiawassee River, is set to expire in November 2022, though if someone were to fill the seat before November 2020, they would have to run for re-election to maintain the seat for the entirety of the term, according to Sawyer.
Remaining council members include Mayor Chuck Kerridge, Helen Granger (Ward I), Judy Horton (Ward II), John Lawson (Ward II) and Mike White (Ward III).
City council applications are available at city hall, 402 N. Shiawassee St., as well as on the city’s website. For more information, contact the clerk’s office at (989) 743-3650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.