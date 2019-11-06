CORUNNA — Monday, the county board’s Economic and Physical Development Committee advanced a motion to approve a decommissioning agreement with Assembly Solar to ensure the county will not bear the costs of returning the land to its original state in the event the solar farm fails.
Assembly Solar is constructing a $250-million power facility in Hazelton and Venice townships.
According to county officials, the decommissioning agreement is a financial pact between the county and Assembly Solar that dictates that the company sell bonds to ensure the decommissioning plan is funded even if the company files for bankruptcy.
The agreement ensures about $2.6 million will be available to decommission the solar farm. The agreement covers the decommissioning of both solar farm sites Assembly Solar is getting ready to build as well as the substation to support them.
The project will be developed on approximately 1,245 acres of farm fields and farm land, leased from eight area landowners, for 20 to 40 years.
Assembly Solar will generate 239 megawatts of electricity for Consumers Energy.
The motion will be considered at today’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.