DURAND — Fire Departments from Durand, Perry, Corunna, Vernon and Venice Township conducted training for a potential downtown fire Sunday morning.
Durand Fire Chief Nick Spaniola said one reason for the training was to ensure fire trucks would have an adequate supply of water in case of a fire in downtown Durand.
“Today we wanted to train other departments, especially with the ladder trucks,” Spaniola said. “We wanted to throw some water to see really what it’s going to take if we ever have a downtown fire… We flowed a lot of water and the Water Department was able to get good readings so they can give us feedback and let us know what we can sustain.”
Spaniola urged residents to use caution this winter when heating with wood, keep chimneys clear, avoid over-stoking a fire, and to be cautious if using electric blankets or candles.
“You gotta be conscious of what you’re doing,” Spaniola said.
He thanked Papa Joe’s for donating pizza, Coffee Grounds for coffee, and Riverside Market for doughnuts.
“It really helps out and keeps the guys going,” Spaniola added. “We appreciate that. The reason we do this is for the city. We want to be part of that and appreciate them helping us out.”
He also thanked the Durand City Council and Downtown Development Association for allowing the various crews to train downtown on a Sunday morning.
