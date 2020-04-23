CALEDONIA TWP. — Drivers on M-21 can expect a few more days of lane closures in the area of Gould Street because of utility work.
According to Consumers Energy, workers are performing maintenance on a gas line.
“Work should be completed by the end of the week, and we appreciate the patience of those inconvenienced by the lane closures,” the company said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.