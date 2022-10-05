The bench trial for a Waterford man accused of stabbing another man during a drunken melee in April began Tuesday morning — but ended with a surprise guilty plea to a reduced charge, before 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart moved immediately to sentencing.
Joseph McCaslin was charged with felonious assault for allegedly stabbing Blake Balcom at Balcom’s Corunna residence during a party at his home in April.
However, after Balcom’s testimony Tuesday, prosecutors and defense attorney Patrick Allen met in chambers, before going back on the record to announce an agreement on a plea had been reached.
McCaslin had been facing a felonious assault charge, but that count was dismissed, and he instead pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.
Stewart moved immediately to sentencing, handing down a $250 fine and three days in jail, with credit for three days served. McCaslin has 30 days to pay the fine.
Most trials are decided by jury; Stewart said Tuesday’s trial was the first bench trial he’s seen during his time as a judge. Bench trials are mostly similar to jury trials, except that there is no jury and the presiding judge is the ultimate arbiter in the case and decides on a verdict.
Following sentencing, Allen said the resolution “was where we should have been in the first place,” and declined to comment further.
Allen stated on the record McCaslin had admitted to stabbing Balcom, but said it was in self-defense because Balcom punched him several times when he was attempting to leave. Balcom was the only witness called Tuesday morning, and he testified that two of his friends brought McCaslin to his residence, where they consumed alcohol and smoked “about three to four grams of marijuana.”
He claimed that McCaslin accused him of stealing lighters and money from his car, which led to a physical altercation that resulted in Balcom being stabbed. Balcom then said he ran to his house to get help from his stepfather, before returning to the bonfire. Balcom said the fight then spilled over to McCaslin’s car. He punched McCaslin several times inside the vehicle and put him in a headlock, when he noticed blood running down his left side. Balcom said his mother and stepfather then pulled him off McCaslin and called the police.
Balcom was stabbed in the left armpit, which led to a collapsed left lung and a partially-collapsed right lung that required two hospital stays at Hurley Medical Center that totaled about two-and-a-half weeks.
Following the stabbing, Balcom had a .194 blood/alcohol content and admitted to being pretty blackout drunk,” while McCaslin had a .064 BAC, which is legally sober.
During his testimony, Balcom repeatedly had trouble remembering statement he gave to several police officers and blamed his alcohol consumption at the time of the incident. According to online district court records, McCaslin was charged with the felonious assault count, before posting a $10,000 bond. That amount will be returned to him if he paid the entire amount and did not contract with a bail bond company.
