CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board met Wednesday as its Committee of the Whole, and moved to accept Commssioner Jeremy Root’s resignation, which he had tendered the previous day.
Root’s resignation, which he said he was effective immediately, isn’t official until it is voted upon by the board. Root however, no longer has access to county facilities.
The vacant seat for District 5 will be publicly posted for the public to submit applications for the position. The seat, as are all commissioners’ seats, is up for election this year.
County Coordinator Brian Boggs said the deadline for applications is Jan. 28, and the board will make the selection at a meeting Feb. 3 to fill the vacant seat from those applications.
Root’s resignation came after it became public that he had sent sexually inappropriate text messages to a female Pleasant View employee and offered her a job with the county.
Root sent an email late Tuesday evening informing the board of his resignation. He was not present at Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, read from the email Root sent to the other commissioners.
“Together we have all accomplished something that future commissioners will appreciate. The county is bigger than any one individual,” Root’s email claims. “I have enjoyed my work and the accomplishments we have had but the continued relentless false attacks from both inside and outside the county have led me to decide that it is in the best interest of Shiawassee County and you commissioners that I step away.”
Root, along with commissioners Cindy Garber, R-District 6, and John Plowman, R-District 7, already was facing a recall attempt over the misuse of ARPA funding.
In other business Wednesday:
n The board also advanced a motion to approve the expenditure of $11,500 for the puchase of an air conditioning unit.
n Finance and Administration Committee chairman Plowman made motions to approve adjustments to the 2021 budget and approve a proposal from Digital Marketing to create three new websites at a cost of $15,000.
n Board Chairman Brodeur expressed his thanks to the board for voting to keep him as chairman.
“I appreciate the opportunity to be the chair again for another year,” Brodeur said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.