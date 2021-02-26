FLINT — Donald Kissner, who was convicted of burning down the Owosso Michigan State Police post in 2002, has been declared a pauper by a federal judge, and has filed a federal lawsuit alleging his “constitutional rights” were violated by police, a prosecutor and a doctor.
In Kissner’s suit, he states: “This is a violation of my constitutional rights. Neglect of duty by the said defendants and with that will be explained.” He is seeking $400,000 from each defendant.
Kissner, who is currently charged with dousing himself with lighter fluid and threatening to kill a Durand woman, is suing Durand police officers Joseph Lott and Luke Rogers, Shiawassee County assistant prosecutor Chris Brown, an unidentified dispatch officer, and Dr. Jeremy Zarski of Memorial Healthcare.
An order from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Michigan, issued Wednesday, declares Kissner’s lawsuit can move forward “in forma pauperis,” or at no cost to Kissner.
Kissner claims “gross negligence and willful and wanton misconduct” by Durand police when they found Kissner had doused himself in lighter fluid and threatened to light himself and others on fire. In his own filing, Kissner says he was suicidal at the time of the incident, and complains he was “made to sit in a police car” for an hour and 40 minutes.
He was charged with assault with attempt to murder, malicious destruction of property and arson-preparation to burn property following the incident. Kissner is also charged with a habitual offender-fourth notice. If he is convicted he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years. He was also ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after he was charged.
The alleged victim said she was in Durand Aug. 26, 2020, doing laundry at a relative’s residence when Kissner assaulted her. The Argus-Press is not identifying the alleged victim.
She said Kissner ran out of a residence naked and screaming, then doused himself in lighter fluid and told her she was “going to die.” The victim got into her car and fled.
Kissner was bound over to 35th Circuit Court on the charges and is scheduled for a settlement conference at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
He was convicted of arson in 2004 and served 14 years in prison for burning down the Owosso Michigan State Police post in April 2002. The post was located in the Flynn Building, which also housed several other businesses. Within days of the blaze, police said it was “suspicious,” before ruling it an arson.
At the time of his arson conviction in 2004, Kissner was already serving a prison sentence for unrelated charges of breaking and entering, and unlawful use of an automobile.
Kissner has numerous felony convictions dating back to 2000, including breaking and entering, tampering with evidence, and attempted obstruction of justice. The evidence tampering and obstruction of justice charges were the result of Kissner attempting to destroy evidence in the breaking and entering case by burning down the MSP post.
Michigan Department of Corrections online records indicate Kissner is still on parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.