CORUNNA — A Lennon man who previously went to prison for stealing historical markers for metal was charged Tuesday with one felony and one misdemeanor for stealing a van and “squatting” in a home that didn’t belong to him.
Tobe Lee Holifield, 55, was arrested Saturday at an unoccupied residence he does not own or rent in the 1000 block of East M-21 in Caledonia Township. Police apparently saw a van that had been reported stolen and driven to Ohio and back in a business’ parking lot next door.
Following his arrest, Holifield was lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail. He was charged with felony unlawfully driving away of an automobile (UDAA) and misdemeanor occupying a building without an owner’s consent.
He was arraigned Monday on the charges in 66th District Court before Judge Ward Clarkson. Court records indicate he pleaded not guilty. Holifield apparently posted bond and is no longer listed as an inmate at the jail, but court records do not indicate the amount of bond posted.
Holifield’s next appearances in 66th District Court are scheduled for 10 a.m. May 13 for a probable cause conference, and 1:15 p.m. May 19 for a preliminary examination.
In 2014, Holifield was convicted of felony malicious destruction of tombs and memorials for removing brass nameplates from grave markers, which caused about $20,000 in damage, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. He also was accused of stealing historical markers in the area for scrap metal.
He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two to five years in prison for that conviction, and served two years, 11 months before being paroled in October 2017.
Additionally, Holifield has a 2012 felony conviction for embezzlement in Genesee County based on the theft of copper from a construction company. He was sentenced to probation in that case, but his probation was terminated without improvement in 2015. Court records for Genesee County do not indicate the reason.
In Shiawassee County, Holifield has been sued at least five times since 2008, and was also taken to court in 2014 and evicted from a residence in Durand.
In Michigan, UDAA is punishable by up to five years in prison. The occupying a building without consent is a 180-day misdemeanor that also carries a possible $5,000 fine for a first offense. Any subsequent offense is a felony with a possible two-year penalty and a $10,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.