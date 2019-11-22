Owosso man pleads guilty to CSC counts

CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty to several felonies Thursday in 35th Circuit Court in Corunna in connection with charges that he touched a 6-year-old girl’s genitals, took photos and uploaded the photos to an app on his phone.
Travis Lauderdale, 22, pleaded guilty before Judge Matthew Stewart to two counts of possession of child sexually abusive materials (CSAM), two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and a single count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
In return for his plea, prosecutors dismissed one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count each of possession of CSAM and using a computer to commit a crime.
Stewart scheduled sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 24.
Lauderdale admitted to committing the offenses upon a minor female family member. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
“On (June through August 2019), I took pictures of (the victim), and (touched her) and took said pictures,” Lauderdale said.
“How old was (the victim) at the time?” Stewart asked. “Was it on a camera or a phone? What part of her body did you take pictures of?”
“She was 6,” Lauderdale said, before telling Stewart he uploaded the photos to an app on his phone.
Lauderdale then stated he deleted the photos he took, and denied making any copies.
Lauderdale was charged July 29, and a warrant was issued for his arrest Aug. 30. He was arraigned the same day in 66th District Court before Judge Ward Clarkson. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf for each charge.
Records do not indicate the amount bond was set at, but Lauderdale has been lodged at the Shiawassee County jail since his arrest while awaiting disposition of the case.
Sentencing guidelines for the CSAM and using a computer to commit a crime were estimated by prosecutors at three years, three months to seven years, one month, however, due to the nature of the charges, the court is permitted to impose consecutive sentencing at its discretion. The CSC-3 count guidelines are five to 23 months.
Additionally, if Lauderdale is convicted of the charges, he will be required to register as a sex offender for life.
