CORUNNA — A 35th Circuit Court jury took just under an hour and a half Wednesday to convict a Mt. Pleasant man of having sex with a 15-year-old girl in July 2018; he now faces a lengthy prison sentence.
Garrett Atkinson, 25, was found guilty on four felony criminal sexual conduct (third degree, victim 13-15) charges. He was ordered to be held in jail until sentencing, which Judge Matthew Stewart set for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 24.
Following the verdict, Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner applauded the jury for its work during the two-day trial.
“It was the right result and justice was served today,” he said.
The victim, whom The Argus-Press is not identifying, testified Atkinson had traveled from Mt. Pleasant in July 2018 and a sexual encounter took place at her parents’ home. She later revealed the incident to a therapist, who in turn notified Owosso police.
Atkinson testified Tuesday that he was introduced the victim through her cousin and began communicating with her via social media. He denied ever meeting the victim in person, and said he had come to Owosso on the night of the encounter only to spend time with his family.
In addition to the victim’s testimony, evidence included a screenshot of text messages between Atkinson and the now-18-year-old woman, in which Atkinson told her, “Don’t go there,” and not to discuss the incident with anyone.
In his closing remarks, defense attorney Robert Hinojosa criticized the investigation conducted by Owosso police.
“Let’s talk about why there isn’t any DNA evidence,” Hinojosa said. “There’s no physical evidence in this case. The evidence that supports the claim against (Atkinson) is mostly, or all, digital.”
“There were texts between the two that indicate, ‘Don’t tell anybody,’’ Koerner said, noting the text message exchange.
Following the victim’s revelations to her therapist, Atkinson was arraigned before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson June 10, 2020; he pleaded not guilty and posted a $10,000 cash/surety bond the following day, and has been free while awaiting disposition of the charges.
Atkinson rejected a plea deal offered last week by prosecutors, under which he would have pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree CSC and the balance of charges would be dismissed. Sentencing guidelines were estimated at three to five years in prison.
In Michigan, third-degree CSC is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
