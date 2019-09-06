CORUNNA — An Otisville woman who wielded a machete at Rich’s Gas Station in Owosso in May during an argument with her husband pleaded guilty to several charges Thursday in 35th Circuit Court.
Renea Clark, 37, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting/obstructing a police officer (both charged as habitual offender-second notice), both felonies, as well as one count of use of methamphetamine, a high court misdemeanor. Because the felonies included habitual offender-second notice, Clark faces up to 10 years in prison. Judge Matthew Stewart set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 18.
Clark was arrested May 25 after an argument with her husband Donald Clark at Rich’s in Owosso during which she brandished a machete.
Owosso police received a report of a female waving a machete. When officers arrived, Clark was arguing with her husband.
During a search of Donald Clark’s vehicle, police discovered meth and a firearm, and Donald Clark was also arrested on meth and felony weapons charges. Renea Clark was also charged with meth possession after 2.6 grams were found in her possession.
The charges against Donald Clark were dismissed June 14, according to court records.
Thursday, Clark admitted to brandishing the machete after removing it from her husband’s vehicle, and that the meth belonged to her.
“I think it was a lot. I don’t remember. I was under the influence of methamphetamine. I picked (the machete) up to try to use it to open his door, to get in,” she said.
Renea Clark was arraigned May 28 in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan; she pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate she posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond and was free while awaiting disposition of the charges.
However, Clark was also charged resisting/obstructing a police officer Aug. 16 after police went to her apartment to serve a bench warrant for her breaking a no-contact order with her husband.
Stewart revoked her bond at that time, and she has been lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail since that time.
Clark has a 2015 misdemeanor conviction for assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer that was reduced from a felony. Court records indicate she was sentenced to 18 months probation in that case after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors, in which one count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and one count of malicious destruction of fire/police property were dismissed. One additional count of domestic violence was also dismissed by prosecutors as part of the plea deal.
She also has misdemeanor convictions for retail fraud in 2016, allowing an unlicensed/suspended/revoked driver to drive in 2018 (reduced from driving while license suspended), two domestic violence charges in 2018, as well as several minor misdemeanor traffic citations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.