CORUNNA — State Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, got a first-hand look Wednesday at Fiddler’s Green’s ongoing renovations to convert the old Pleasant View site, 729 S. Norton St. in Corunna, into a veterans housing facility.
Barrett, R-Charlotte, who also serves as a Chief Warrant Officer 2 in the Michigan Army National Guard, said he was impressed with the work that has been done so far at the site, commending the Fiddler’s Green staff for converting the space into a welcoming home for veterans.
Fiddler’s Green Director Eric Motz plans to open the first 20 beds of the facility as early as next week. An additional 30 to 35 beds will likely be available for veterans within a month of the grand opening, Motz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.