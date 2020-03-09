CORUNNA — The Corunna VFW Post 4005 was “born” March 11, 1945, the day the organization’s charter was presented.
As World War II wound down, Albert Boursmith and George Mauer had recruited 13 other combat veterans from the Corunna area in order to meet the number of members required for a charter.
The group’s first meetings were held in the old Corunna Hotel, across from the 35th Circuit Courthouse, and Boursmith was the first commander. Building conditions were so primitive, each member was asked to bring a piece of wood so they could heat the hotel’s old fireplace to stay warm during the meeting.
“We started with nothing. We parked cars at the county fair for a fundraiser,” Ray Hildebrant, 93, of Caledonia Township, a World War II veteran who joined the post 45 years ago, said last week.
Today, members are based in the old water works building they purchased from the city of Corunna for a dollar. On Saturday, the post hosted a 75th anniversary celebration inside the same building, which was expanded in 1958 and 1970.
“The best part has been the camaraderie,” Hildebrant said, adding that he liked that “they went by the book back then, and everybody worked together and we got along.”
But it wasn’t all peace and harmony, even in the early days. Irene Hosking, a U.S. Army nurse who served in Australia during World War II, tried to join the post after the war, along with her husband.
Even though VFW rules didn’t explicitly bar her from becoming a member, Hosking got the distinct impression that, as a woman who hadn’t served in combat, her presence wasn’t wanted.
“Needless to say, my husband said, ‘If you can’t join, I won’t join,’” said Hosking, 101, of Shiawassee Township. “And he never did.”
However, Hosking herself finally did join — in January 1984. She has held many positions at the post, including commander (1995) and chaplain, whose duties she she continues to perform.
“This is my second home,” she said. Hosking also serves as chaplain on the Shiawassee County and Shiawassee Regional councils.
“It keeps her young,” said current post Commander Fred Blair, 73, of Shiawassee Township, a Vietnam veteran who has belonged to the post for 45 years, becoming active about six years ago.
Post membership peaked in the 1960s and ’70s at about 800, officials said. Over the decades, many members have held district and state posts. Auxiliary member Fay Walters served as the president of the state auxiliary.
As with other service organizations, participation has taken a hit in more recent years. The Corunna VFW presently has about 141 members.
“The younger generation hasn’t been active,” said former post commander Earl Kline, 88, a Korean War veteran and 60-year Post 4005 member who lives in Bennington Township.
In addition to thinning participation, the Corunna post has suffered spotty leadership over the past several years, officials said, including a former commander who was convicted of embezzling post funds.
Under Blair’s command, however, things are picking up. For one thing, he has recruited two younger members.
“We have some good fellows who have joined, people who want to help and do,” Hosking said. “We’re trying to adhere to the (post’s) rituals and by-laws,” something the post hasn’t done consistently for some time, she said.
“We’re getting better,” Blair agreed. “But we’re still trying to get back our membership.”
Despite the challenges, Corunna VFW Post 4005 and its auxiliary continue to serve the community. Members still host a fish fry, and the Voice of Democracy, Patriot’s Pen and Poppy Queen programs.
They put on Bingo events at the Shiawassee County Fair, in Corunna on the Fourth of July and Pleasant View nursing home.
The honor guard still leads Corunna parades. The post holds the distinction of having its honor guard selected as the State Honor Guard in 1975-76.
Hildebrant, who was in the honor guard at the time, remembered the group practicing every week. The champs, on a whim, flew to San Francisco for the national VFW convention, just to surprise the Post 4005 representative who was attending.
“Those were quite some stories,” Hildebrant said. “It was enjoyable.”
Post members would like to revive the vitality of the old days, and believe it can happen.
“Fred (Blair) has gotten these people in who are really active,” Hosking said. “We are going to be No. 1 again.”
