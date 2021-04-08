CORUNNA — A project to reconstruct part of McArthur Street near the Surbeck Building has received the go-ahead.
During Monday’s regular meeting, the Corunna City Council unanimously approved a $283,352 bid from DCC Construction to complete the scheduled upgrades, which include water main replacement, new curb and gutter as well as a fresh road surface on a one-block stretch of McArthur, from North Shiawassee Street through the intersection of Woodworth Street.
“We’re narrowing the sidewalk along the Surbeck Building to allow for parking on both sides of the street,” City Manager Joe Sawyer said Monday. “Every space helps.”
DCC was among six contractors to bid on the contract, turning in the low bid of $283,352. The project will be financed in part by a $90,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT). The remaining costs will be covered by the city’s Major Street Fund and Water Fund.
Sawyer said he’s unsure at this point when work will begin along McArthur Street, though he expects the work to be completed in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.