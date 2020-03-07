CORUNNA — The Corunna High School is currently seeking donations to benefit those recovering from Tuesday’s tornadoes in Nashville, as the band prepares embark on its performance/tour trip to the Music City Friday.
“Going to Nashville to tour and perform, knowing there is a great need and not doing anything to help is just wrong in my opinion,” Corunna Band Booster President Jennifer Moore said in a press release. “Raising money, even if it’s last minute, is the right thing to do. It was a year ago on March 14 when a freak storm produced tornadoes (in our area), one of which went right through my own backyard. I don’t take it for granted that my family lived through that when others in Nashville were not as fortunate.”
For those interested in contributing to the fundraiser, there are multiple ways you can get involved:
n Cash donations can be dropped off to the Corunna Public Schools administration building or the Corunna High School office Monday through Thursday
n Returnable pop cans can be dropped off at the high school office/band room Monday through Thursday
n Bead necklaces will be available for Corunna students to purchase at the high school band table before school, during lunch and after school Monday and Tuesday. Necklaces are $1 a piece.
All proceeds will be donated to the Nashville chapter of the American Red Cross.
For more information, email Moore at jennifermoore72@charter.net or Craig Luft at cluft@corunna.k12.mi.us.
