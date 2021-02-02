CORUNNA — After years of discussion, the city is finally giving the marijuana industry the green light.
The Corunna City Council Monday voted 4-1 to approve an ordinance regulating recreational marijuana facilities, outlining the specific requirements potential developers must meet in order to operate within city limits.
Council member Pat Belmer, who voted in support of the marijuana ordinance, said the city took the right approach by not “rushing into” allowing marijuana facilities.
“I think there’s probably a lot of communities that felt like they had to get into it as fast as they could because otherwise the opportunity would go away,” Belmer said. “I think it was really smart for us to wait because you can tell what someone had done wrong and what someone had done right.”
The approved ordinance allows up to two licenses for grow operations, six licenses for marijuana processors, two licenses for safety compliance, two licenses for secure transport and two licenses for microbusinesses. The ordinance also allows up to two licenses for designated consumption establishments, with the caveat that those operations must occur within an existing microbusiness.
Additionally, the ordinance includes language outlining parameters for provisioning centers (retail storefronts) and special events, but as written, does not allow any licensing for those facilities.
All license applications will be subject to review and approval by City Manager Joe Sawyer. Developers will have the opportunity to appeal license denials and/or revocations, with the appeal going before the city council for review.
The city will begin accepting recreational marijuana business license applications in the coming weeks, officials said.
The move to craft a recreational marijuana facilities ordinance came as the city considers a large-scale marijuana development at its industrial park along Parmenter Road.
On Dec. 14, the city council voted unanimously to accept a letter of intent from Green Parent Holdings LLC to lease about 64 acres of vacant, city-owned land west of Parmenter Road for the purpose of developing a marijuana grow/processing operation. Council members have subsequently stated the 15-acre portion on the north side of the property would be excluded from the project to provide a buffer if and when any development materializes.
According to Green Parent Holdings’ proposed 10-year lease, which has yet to be finalized, the city would receive approximately $75,000 per year for use of the property. Green Parent Holdings would also have the option to purchase the property at any point during the lease for $800,000.
The next step for Green Parent Holdings, now that an ordinance is in place, will be to submit an application for a marijuana business license, officials said.
License applications will be evaluated by the city manager on a 100-point scale, per the ordinance, with categories for evaluation including content and sufficiency, consistency with surrounding land use and resident safety, demonstration of sufficient financial resources and promotion of local business and economic development.
Approved licenses are valid for one year, with the city manager reserving the right to deny license renewal if standards are not continually met, according to the ordinance. No license will be awarded to an applicant whose score falls below 60.
In addition to licensing requirements, the city has imposed limits on where recreational marijuana facilities may locate. Currently, all marijuana facilities are limited to industrially zoned property on the west side of Parmenter Road, South Comstock Street and Sleeseman Drive. No marijuana facilities can be located within 1,000 feet of any school, including pre-kindergarten, or within 300 feet of public parks, churches, commercial child care operations, and substance abuse facilities, the ordinance states.
Facilities must also provide a security plan prior to any approved development, and indoor grow operations will be required to manage odor with an approved filtration system. Violations of the marijuana facilities ordinance could lead to civil infractions and potentially license revocation, officials said.
Sawyer, reflecting on the newly approved ordinance, said the ability to evaluate how the industry unfolded in neighboring communities proved to be beneficial.
“In the long run, it worked well kind of holding our breath and waiting it out a little bit because it’s gotten to the point now where (the industry is) very well developed,” Sawyer said. “We’ve had a lot of cities to look at, a lot of examples (to learn from).”
