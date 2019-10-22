CORUNNA — An Owosso man who was acquitted in a criminal sexual conduct trial this past week was re-arrested Friday and charged Monday with more serious CSC counts.
Nathan Lott, 31, who was accused of inappropriately touching a minor female family member and found not guilty on Oct. 15, now faces two counts of first degree CSC (multiple variables).
He was arraigned Monday afternoon on the new charges. Lott pleaded not guilty before 66th District Court Judge Terrance Dignan.
A probable cause conference was scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Oct. 30 and a preliminary exam for 2 p.m. Nov. 5, both before Judge Ward Clarkson.
Online records do not indicate a bond amount, however, the court posted a lengthy list of requirements for Lott should he post bond, including no contact with the alleged victim.
Records do not indicate the identity of the alleged victim or whether it is the same 13-year-old he previously was accused of assaulting. The Argus-Press generally does not identify victims of sexual assault.
On Oct. 15, it took a circuit court jury just 31 minutes to reach a unanimous verdict of not guilty on charges of accosting a minor for immoral purposes and assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.
Audible gasps were heard in the courtroom when the jury announced its verdict. The alleged victim had to be escorted out of the courtroom following the announcement.
The charges contested at trial allegedly took place in April and May 2018. Lott was charged in December 2018.
The current charges stem from alleged incident on April 23, 2018, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.