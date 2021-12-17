CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners is moving forward with plans to bond the county’s unfunded pension liability, a measure commissioners anticipate could save the county millions in future years.
Commissioners Thursday unanimously approved a comprehensive financial plan and authorized publishing a notice of intent to issue bonds. This allows the county to begin preparing necessary paperwork with the state, and does not reflect a final decision on whether to bond the unfunded pension liability, officials said.
The notice of intent launches a 45-day referendary period in which residents can petition to have the bonding measure placed on the ballot. The county’s plan must be approved by the Michigan Department of Treasury in order to move forward.
The move to pursue bonding comes as the county grapples with about $50 million in unfunded pension liability, a situation board Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, likened to “standing on the edge of cliff and staring over.”
“I am highly interested in saving our county in the next 10, 15, 20 years from having to go through that intensely painful process (of bankruptcy), and the only way we can do that is to start to fix things now,” Brodeur explained in October. “I think this bonding is a very important step toward that (progress).”
Commissioners in October authorized county coordinator Brian Boggs to begin the pension bonding process, a move that will allow the county to finance its legacy obligations to the Michigan Employees’ Retirement System (MERS) at a lower cost to the county over a period of 18 years.
The county closed MERS to new employees Jan. 1. New employees now participate in a defined contribution plan similar to a 401K, a move that will “certainly reduce our obligations in the future,” Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, explained Thursday. He estimates 25% of county employees will be enrolled in the defined contribution plan by early 2022.
Financial adviser Andy Campbell of Baker Tilly indicated Thursday that under current assumptions, the county could save $13 million to $26 million ($500,000 to $2 million per year) through the bonding process. At the most conservative estimated rate of return, 5.35%, the county would save more than $13 million, he said.
The move comes with risk, however, given that these are mere assumptions put in place, Campbell explained. The county would need an estimated rate of return above 3% on average over 18 years “in order to make this worth it,” he said.
“If something happens in the market, then it will be at the detriment of the county, you will incur more costs,” Campbell said.
Plowman expressed support for bonding, indicating that over the last 10 years, the rate of return has been between 9.6% and 10.8% on average.
“We’re looking at 3%, above 3%, but if we’re in the range of even 10%, the value to paying off MERS becomes quicker,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.