By JOSH CHAMPLIN
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — Accused killer Mark Latunski is scheduled for a competency hearing Monday morning in 66th District Court that could determine whether he will stand trial for the 2019 murder and mutilation of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.
Representatives from the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office and Public Defender’s Office would not comment on Latunski’s mental status ahead of the hearing, but did confirm the court session is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday. It is unclear whether Latunski will appear in person or via video for the proceeding.
Latunski has been undergoing treatment at the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry facility in Saline since late June.
He earlier had been found incompetent to stand trial for Bacon’s murder, and was ordered held at the psychiatric facility until he underwent treatment and could be rendered to be competent to take part in a trial on an open murder charge.
If Latunski is not found competent within one year, three months, the case will become a civil matter and a probate court then would make any further determination as far as incarceration in a mental hospital or prison.
His transfer to the forensic center was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; it is unclear when the 15-month window began.
Latunski, 51, is accused of killing and partially consuming the remains of Bacon, 25, in December 2019. Bacon was reported missing by his family after not showing up for a Christmas breakfast.
According to court documents, after receiving a call for assistance from Genesee County’s Clayton Township Police, who received information that Bacon, who lived in Swartz Creek, may have been at Latunski’s 703 W. Tyrrell Road home, Michigan State Police conducted a welfare check at Latunski’s and discovered Bacon’s naked body hanging upside-down from a basement rafter.
Latunski was arrested after the body was found, according to an affidavit filed by MSP. MSP troopers read Latunski his Miranda rights, but he allegedly confessed to Bacon’s murder.
“Mr. Latunski stated that he used a knife, stabbed (Bacon) in the back one time, then slit his throat,” the affidavit states. “Afterward, Mr. Latunski stated he wrapped rope around the ankles of Mr. Bacon and hung him from the rafters on the ceiling. In addition, Latunski admitted to using the knife to cut off Mr. Bacon’s testicles, which he later consumed.”
Bacon’s body was found in a “hidden” room in Latunski’s basement.
Prior to Bacon’s murder, two other individuals allegedly fled from Latunski’s basement, and police were called both times. Neither of the two men pressed charges and told police the encounters were consensual. One of the men, however, filed a federal civil lawsuit against Latunski after the murder charge was issued.
If Latunski is found competent to stand trial and is convicted of Bacon’s murder, he faces a mandatory life sentence.
