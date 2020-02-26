CORUNNA — The home where Mark Latunski allegedly killed 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in December 2019 was sold for $104,000 at public auction Wednesday at the Shiawassee County Courthouse to an undisclosed buyer.
According to Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Doug Chapman, four bids were submitted for the property. The opening bid was just more than $83,000. The winning bid was tendered by an individual representing the actual buyer. Since the purchase has not yet been approved and no new deed for the property has been issued, officials would not reveal the buyer’s identity.
Additionally, the sale will not be formally completed until at least a six-month waiting period ends, to allow other potential claims, including civil suits, to be filed.
“We conducted a sheriff’s sale here today in this building,” Chapman told the assembled media. “The amount was $21,000 over the original cost that was owed to Security Credit Union. We had a total of four bidders and everyone went through the whole bidding process. I’ve never had a sheriff’s sale quite like this before, due to the circumstances surrounding the residence. But everything else went normally like any other Wednesday.”
Attorneys for Security Credit Union, of Flint, published a notice of foreclosure Jan. 23 in The Argus-Press, as required by state law. According to the notice, Latunski took out a mortgage Oct. 29, 2013, for $76,336.18 for his property, 703 W. Tyrrell Road in Bennington Township, near Morrice.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police were called to Latunski’s home Wednesday morning while the auction was underway for what they would only describe as a “civil dispute.”
According to Emily Latunski, Mark Latunski’s ex-wife, she, Latunski’s estranged husband Jamie Arnold and Latunski’s children arrived at the house to collect belongings. She said Mark Latunski’s siblings obtained an emergency court order Tuesday preventing anyone from entering the building.
Emily Latunski said that, to her knowledge, when she and the others arrived Wednesday morning before the auction, Latunski’s siblings were in possession of the house.
Initially, when they arrived, the murder suspect’s siblings were unwilling to allow them inside to collect items. It’s unknown who called the police, but they were able to mediate the situation when they arrived, and Latunski’s siblings allowed his children to enter the house and collect items.
“They’re not letting us in. They’re just letting the kids in. My kids came to get their personal belongings out of their bedrooms,” Emily Latunski said.
Mark Latunski is facing open murder charges in connection with Bacon’s death in December 2019. Michigan State Police, acting on a request for assistance from the Clayton Township Police Department, found Bacon’s body in Latunski’s 703 W. Tyrrell Road residence Dec. 28. Latunski was arraigned Dec. 30, 2019, on the felony counts of open murder and mutilation of a human body.
“Troopers contacted the residence and spoke with (Latunski),” the affidavit states. “Latunski granted permission for MSP to enter and to search the residence for Mr. Bacon. A search of the residence resulted in finding Mr. Bacon hanging deceased and naked from the ceiling.”
MSP troopers said they read Latunski his Miranda rights, but he allegedly confessed to Bacon’s murder. He allegedly told troopers he planned to “make jerky” and “fertilize his fruit trees” with Bacon’s remains.
The Argus-Press reported in November 2019 that an unidentified man fled Latunski’s home. Another man allegedly fled the residence in October 2019.
Michigan State Police troopers talked to both men, but no charges were filed because the encounters were considered consensual.
Latunski was taken to Memorial Healthcare in Owosso at least twice last week after being found unresponsive in his cell. He was treated and returned to the jail each time.
He has a hearing scheduled Thursday in 66th District Court before Judge Ward Clarkson, who is expected to rule on the next steps in the case.
