ANTRIM TWP. — A 51-year-old Perry man was killed Thursday evening when his vehicle struck a tree.
According to a press release from the Michigan State Police, Curtis Dale Lewis was killed when his truck went off the road and struck a tree along Bath Road, near Bancroft Road.
The MSP said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The Shiawassee Township Fire Department, Perry Area Fire Rescue and the Bancroft police also assisted at the scene.
No other information was provided.
