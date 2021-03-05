CORUNNA — A 50-year-old Houghton Lake man pleaded guilty in 35th Circuit Court Thursday to several felonies related to meeting a teenage boy in Durand for a sexual encounter, and faces up to life in prison.
Michael Clune admitted Thursday to communicating via the Grindr dating app and then meeting a 12-year-old boy in August 2019 at a hotel in Durand and engaging in a sexual act.
He admitted recording the encounter on his phone.
In return for his plea, prosecutors dismissed one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
Judge Matthew Stewart accepted Clune’s plea on one count each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and aggravated child sexually abusive activity, and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. April 15.
Clune faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years for the CSC-1 charge, as well as possible consecutive sentencing for the aggravated child sexually abusive activity count, due to his status as a habitual offender.
Clune was convicted in 2004 of two counts of third-degree CSC (victim 13-15).
Stewart indicated Thursday that sentencing guidelines in the case could put Clune behind bars for life. Part of any CSC conviction requires a DNA sample to be given and registering on Michigan’s Sex Offender Registry, but Clune’s prior CSC conviction already requires him to do so.
Clune was arraigned on the Shiawassee County charges Oct. 14, 2020, by 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate the Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office was appointed as defense counsel.
Clune also was charged by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office in October 2020 with at least 12 other sex-related felonies in Clare and Roscommon counties, including first-degree CSC, aggravated child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, sodomy, CSC-3 and accosting a child for immoral purposes.
Those cases are currently pending in those jurisdictions.
Clune was being held in Clare County, and will be transported back until his April 15 sentencing date in Shiawassee County.
