CALEDONIA TWP. — Five area fire departments battled a house fire Thursday afternoon on Serr Road, west of Tile Plant Road.
According to initial reports, a gas dryer caught fire about 3:30 p.m. at a home in the 3300 block of east Serr Road. A caller told Central Dispatch flames were visible around the machine in the home’s utility room.
Firefighters from Corunna-Caledonia, Owosso city, and Hazelton, Vernon and Venice townships were called to the scene where the home was described as “fully involved.”
Firefighters were at the scene for several hours battling the blaze.
Further details were not available at press time.
