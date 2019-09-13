CORUNNA —The Shiawassee Council on Aging is set to receive more funding for fiscal year 2020 following a 5-2 vote by the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners to increase the millage rate that funds it.
The commissioners set the millage rate to be levied for SCOA for 2020 at 0.46 mill, a bump up from 0.43 mill.
According to the executive director of the Shiawassee Council on Aging, Cynthia Mayhew, the 0.03 increase in the millage rate is expected to raise an additional $54,150.
County Coordinator Mike Herendeen said voters approved up to 0.5 mill for the Council on Aging in August 2017 for four years. However, SCOA agreed to spend less than the maximum levy. SCOA recently requested that it be allowed to access additional funding.
“Some of their standard funding that had come from organizations was going to dip next year, so actually they’re almost pretty much just trading dollars,” Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, said this week.
In 2015 and 2016, the rate was 0.35 mill. In 2017, the rate was 0.43 mill and generated $743,392.
SCOA operates centers in Morrice, Durand and Owosso. Officials said previously the group aids more than 11,000 seniors.
“There are always more senior citizens each year and SCOA helps them out. It’s only about an extra $50,000 but it would really help the budget,” Commissioner Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, said.
Commissioners Dan McMaster, R-District 2, and Brandon Marks, R-District 4, voted against it.
Thursday, the board voted to approve rates for Pleasant View, the MSU Extension Service, the Veterans PA 214 Fund, and the Veterans service Fund. Rates are Pleasant View 1.99 mills, MSU Extension Service 0.075 mill, Veterans PA 214 Fund 0.1 mill, and the Veterans Service Fund at 0.2 mill.
