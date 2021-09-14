Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.