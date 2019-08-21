CORUNNA — A Shiawassee County Commissioner who sits on numerous committees that make financial decisions for the county is more than $5,300 in arrears himself for delinquent property taxes, and his home is in danger of entering into forfeiture.
According to online county tax records, Commissioner Dan McMaster owes $5,333.98 in property taxes for 2017 and 2018 on a N. Saginaw St. property in Owosso.
The county treasurer’s office confirmed Tuesday that McMaster owes $2,844.93 for property taxes from 2017. Of that amount, the base tax still outstanding is $1,946.51, and $898.42 is for fees from the county. For 2018, the base amount owed is $2,262.77, and $226.28 is due for county fees.
Online records appear to show all other commissioners are up to date on their property taxes.
If McMaster’s outstanding balance for 2017 is not paid in full by March 2020, the property could be sold by the state for the amount of taxes owed. According to the county treasurer’s office, the fees will increase monthly for delinquent property taxes, meaning the amount owed will continue to accrue the longer taxes remain unpaid.
In addition, past records from the county treasurer’s office show McMaster had delinquent tax liabilities on his property for 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, and 2013-2016. Those bills all were eventually paid to the county and/or state.
McMaster, a Republican, who is chairman of the county board’s Economic and Physical Development Committee, among other assignments, was appointed District 2 Commissioner in April after the death of former Democratic commissioner John Horvath. McMaster will finish Horvath’s term, which expires at the end of 2020. McMaster previously served non-consecutive terms as a commissioner.
“Similar to a lot of other families in Shiawassee County we do not have the income that we once had six or seven years ago. When my former position was no longer available in 2013 I decided to start my own business,” McMaster said in an email. “Since that time there have been ups and downs but I have continued to own and manage two businesses along with the creation of a non-profit. Like most new small business owners, there have been times when I haven’t drawn a paycheck, but still made payroll for my employees and paid vendors. In addition, I have committed to serve both as a public official and as a community volunteer. Yes, property taxes get paid late, but they get paid along with fees and interest.”
The county board of commissioners appointed McMaster at a special meeting in April after commissioners “talked individually” about their preferred candidates.
During the special meeting, however, numerous residents questioned why the board wanted to make an appointment less than a week after Horvath’s passing (March 29), and why the choice for the appointment was being made by the board and not the residents of District 2.
Several residents in attendance asked the board to postpone the appointment, so more residents interested in filling the position could apply. District 6 Commissioner Cindy Garber made the motion to appoint McMaster, and the board voted to appoint him to Horvath’s former seat. District 1 Commissioner Marlene Webster was the only dissenting vote. Horvath had previously been the only Democrat on the county board of commissioners.
Upon his appointment, McMaster said he would resign his part-time position as a deputy for the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, which he said he has done. McMaster had previously assisted with Sheriff Brian BeGole’s campaign, and had set up a political action committee (PAC), Citizens for a Safe Community, in February that supported the jail millage residents failed to pass in May, according to documents on file with the Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office.
“(I) still have the ballot committee,” McMaster said of his political involvement. “Unlike social media claims, there is no conflict with my name on the ballot committee.”
McMaster has also done work in the past for the Sheriff’s Office in a part-time capacity, including collections from former inmates for the cost of housing and other fees while incarcerated at the jail.
McMaster is listed as a partner of Grassroots Midwest, which calls itself a “bipartisan grassroots advocacy firm.”
I wouldn't expect anything less.
