Judge sends man to prison for fifth drunken driving charge

CORUNNA — A Mason man was sentenced Friday to one year, 11 months to six years in prison for his fifth drunken driving conviction.
Mark Heather, 35, received the prison term for felony counts of operating while intoxicated (habitual offender-third notice) and fleeing a police officer, as well as a misdemeanor charge of open alcohol container in a vehicle.
He was ordered to pay court costs and fines, and was given credit for two days served.
Friday, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart was incredulous Heather has served only two days in jail for his previous four drunken-driving convictions, and expressed doubt Heather, who was participating in a drug court program in another county, was serious about sobriety.
“Folks in recovery take accountability for their actions and they understand the gravity of their situation,” Stewart told Heather. “You’re taking 500 milligrams of Percocet four times a day and use marijuana. That is not sober, clean living. You’re asking this court to take a felony DUI and allow you to be supervised in a misdemeanor district court sobriety program.
“No, thank you, I pass… One other thing, since 2016, when you started picking up these drunk driving (charges), you know how much time Mr. Heather has spent in jail? Two days,” Stewart said.
Defense attorney John Homola asked Stewart to include a term of probation as part of sentencing and noted his client had been sober for more than a year, and has been participating in sobriety court in 55th District Court, as well as attending four Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week. Homola added that Heather was prescribed pain medication after a personal injury.
Prosecutor Deana Finnegan noted Heather’s previous drunken-driving convictions and that he was on absconder status when he was arrested in Shiawassee County in December 2018.
“I can appreciate the steps Mr. Heather has taken,” Finnegan said. “I’ve listened to the court’s analysis, and I ask the court to honor the (sentencing) agreement.”
In a short statement, Heather said he had tested positive during a drug test because he had been using a CBD oil for pain management.
“My recovery is going fantastic,” Heather said. “I have a great family and support system around me. Work is going fantastic. Everything is going great in my life.”
“I don’t believe you about your recovery,” Stewart said. “You wrote that this last drunk driving was an ‘isolated incident based on anxiety.’ Folks in recovery do not substitute alcohol with opiates and narcotics. You appear to be taking the steps because you want the court to think you are.”
Heather was arrested Dec. 13, 2018. He was arraigned on the charges July 2 by 66th District Court Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty. According to court records, Heather posted a $200 cash/surety bond Dec. 17, 2018, and had been free on bond while awaiting disposition of the charges.
