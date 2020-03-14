LANSING — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced at a press conference Friday that all 131 Michigan Secretary of State branch offices will be changing operations to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
During the three-week period from Monday to April 6, branches will only offer services for critical transactions that must be conducted in-person and only by appointment.
“Walk-ins” will be asked to make an appointment, for the same day if available.
Transactions available in person will be limited to:
n New driver’s licenses and state IDs
n Title transfers
n Testing for an original commercial driver’s license, chauffer’s license, mechanic’s license, motorcycle license, and recreational vehicle license
Hours will be expanded to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Appointments can be made at Michigan.gov/SOSAppointments and by calling 888-SOS-MICH.
