SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The Shiawassee Regional Education Service District is collaborating with neighboring intermediate school districts to help with child care needs for essential workforce families during the coronavirus crisis.
According to a press release by the Shiawassee RESD, the Great Start Shiawassee Hub is the place for essential workforce members to call if they need assistance in connecting with child care services. The Hub can be reached at (866) 725-7792 or (989) 725-2581.
Another source of help is the statewide assistance number 2-1-1 or visit helpmegrow-mi.org to submit information about you child care needs. All information provided by these means will be routed back to the Great Start Shiawassee Hub.
People considered to be part of the “essential workforce” include health care workers, home health workers, direct care workers, emergency medical service providers, first responders, law enforcement personnel, sanitation workers, child care workers, personnel providing correctional services, postal workers, public health employees, key government employees and court personnel.
The Shiawassee RESD’s help with child care, the release states, is in response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent appeal to intermediate school districts and local school districts across Michigan to expand the capacity for child care services to support members of the essential workforce during the coronavirus outbreak.
Child care locations and offerings may be different depending on the needs in each community, the release states. Open child care sites must follow protocols that will protect public health and follow regulatory guidelines put in place by Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
Public health protocols for the programs include small class sizes with the same participants and staff in each room, sick rooms/containment spaces for students or personnel that become sick, and intensified deep-cleaning every day to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.