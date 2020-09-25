Woman with multiple domestic assault convictions sent to prison

CORUNNA — A DeWitt woman was sentenced to prison Thursday in 35th Circuit Court for felony domestic violence — her fourth conviction for assaulting the same victim.
Christina Pruitt, 49, will serve a minimum of two years, four months to seven and a half years in prison. She was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and must undergo anger management treatment. She was credited with 207 days served toward her sentence.
In his impact statement, the victim said he believed Pruitt “would go back to her old ways,” and “the longer she is incarcerated or monitored, the better I can sleep at night.”
He also wrote that during the latest incident, Pruitt allegedly cut him with a “two-pronged” knife, before putting out a cigarette on his forehead. He added that watching Pruitt’s plea hearing “made him sick” because Pruitt downplayed her actions.
Pruitt denied using a knife or putting out a cigarette on the victim’s forehead during a short statement before receiving her sentence.
“The abuse went both ways,” Pruitt said. “There was no knife that cut him. I did have a butter knife at one time, and I didn’t touch him with it. He’s known for exaggerating. I did scratch him on a few different occasions. Sometimes it was in defense and I just didn’t call the cops… I’m not this terrible person he’s making me out to be.”
Judge Matthew Stewart told Pruitt the victim was “in fear for his life,” before the judge announced Pruitt’s sentence.
“If this was your first time before the court, there would be a lot of credibility behind your words,” Stewart told Pruitt, noting that she was charged with domestic violence, released from jail, and returned to her victim’s residence and attacked him the same day. “(Pruitt) called the victim 30 to 40 times, had offenders that left the jail contact him when they got out, and she will not leave him alone.”
Thursday’s sentencing was the fourth conviction for domestic violence Pruitt has for the same victim since 2017. Pruitt and the victim were in a relationship for six years, until she was charged with domestic violence twice in the span of three days in February and March.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner noted Pruitt assaulted the same victim numerous times.
“The court should send a message that domestic violence will not be tolerated in this county,” Koerner said. “We ask the court to sentence her to the Michigan Department of Corrections.”
Defense attorney Jacob Raleigh said Pruitt had made mistakes, and blamed her issues on alcohol and an abusive relationship.
Pruitt has a 1992 felony conviction in Newaygo County, which resulted in the habitual offender status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.