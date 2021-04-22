CORUNNA — For the third straight week Shiawassee County has recorded more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 and deaths reached the highest one-week total since February.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, there have been 5,064 confirmed cases of COVID-19 overall — 311 new cases over the past week.
The case total increased by 313 and 335 the previous two weeks. The last time the county saw a three-week period above 300 cass was in early December when the county hit a high of 350 cases in one week amid a Thanksgiving travel surge.
In addition, the county now has reported 89 deaths since the start of the pandemic — up five from last week, according to the SCHD website. The last time the county reported more than two deaths in a week was Feb. 3 when the total climbed from 66 to 72.
The SCHD said 42 men have died and 47 women. The only three individuals younger than 60 to succumb, are a man in his 30s, and a man and woman in their 50s.
The SCHD also said active cases in the county once again increased, now reaching 1,207 infections. The number of active cases has not declined week-over-week in two months and has increased by 259 and 199 cases each of the past two weeks.
Shiawassee County’s continuing surge of cases and deaths comes as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the state now has seen 804,724 infections and 17,031 deaths. Statewide, however, the trend appears to be improving.
MDHHS said there were 5,589 new cases April 13, the daily total has improved each day since. In addition, testing has shown an improving trend in the number of positive cases, falling to 12.8 percent positive Tuesday. The figure had reached nearly 18 percent two weeks ago. three percent is generally seen as the rate at which the virus is spreading uncontrollably.
The New York Times, which conducts its own coronavirus tracking, Wednesday listed the Owosso/Shiawassee County “metro” area (with 68,122 residents) as the second-worst in the nation in cases per 100,000 residents at 88.4. The Flint area topped Owosso with 89.2 cases while Bay City area was third at 83.0 per 100,000. The top 10 worst areas in the nation all continue to be in Michigan.
The Owosso area had been listed as the worst in the nation previously.
Vaccinations
The MDHHS said the state has now received 8.3 million doses of vaccine and vaccinated 3.7 million with at least one dose (46.1 percent). Overall, 2.6 million people have completed their vaccinations (32.2 percent).
In Shiawassee County, 23,219 people have received at least one dose (41.6 percent) while 16542 have completed their regimen (29.6 percent).
All Michigan residents are now eligible for vaccinations.
Hospital
The health department Wednesday said there are 19 people hospitalized at Memorial Healthcare. Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 17 patients, including three in the ICU.
Long-term care facilities
Long-term care facilities which had borne the brunt of the outbreak early on, have essentially reported no new cases since vaccinations prioritized them beginning in early 2021.
Schools
Schools, however, have seen increasing numbers of cases since in-person classes and athletics have returned.
MDHHS reported this week that Spring Vale Academy had a school-related outbreak involving seven cases among both students and staff.
At Corunna Public Schools, one high school student was reported infected Tuesday. On Monday, the district reported two CHS students, one middle school student and Elsa Meyer staff member with the virus. Friday, the district reported one middle school student infected.
Owosso Public Schools Tuesday reported three cases at the middle and high schools, with 12 additional students quarantined.
Monday, the district reported seven confirmed cases that included Bryant and Central elementariees, as well as the middle and high schools.
Friday, Byron Area Schools reported on elementary student with a confirmed case.
Durand Area Schools Tuesday reported two middle school cases and one at Robert Kerr Elementary. A middle school case was reported Monday also.
New Lothrop Area Public Schools Monday reported one case at the Jr./Sr. High School with six students quarantined.
Chesaning Union Schools Wednesday reported two cases, one each at the middle school and Big Rock Elementary. Tuesday, two people at the high school were reported positive. Monday, the district reported two cases at the middle school and two more at the high school.
Saturday, Chesaning reported one middle school case, and Friday two middle school cases and three at the high school were outlined.
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools Wednesday reported four high school students with confirmed cases.
The district also reported a case at the middle school.
Perry Public Schools Monday reported one high school student with the virus.
Morrice Area Schools has not reported a case since March 23. Laingsburg Community Schools has not listed a case on its website since March 5.
