CSC case ends in mistrial

CORUNNA — Judge Matthew Stewart Wednesday declared a mistrial after a 35th Circuit Court jury couldn’t reach a verdict in a criminal sexual conduct trial.
Stewart dismissed the jury at about 3:30 p.m. after the foreman told him members of the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on CSC charges against Jeffery Beard. Jurors did not reveal the vote split.
The jury was given the case and sent to deliberate shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, before being released at about 6:30 p.m. The jury came back Wednesday morning and considered the case until about 3:30 p.m.
Stewart called the jury back into the courtroom Wednesday afternoon and asked the foreman if the jury had been able to reach a verdict. The foreman told Stewart the jury had been deadlocked since Tuesday, and there had been no change in voting since then.
Stewart asked prosecutor Charles Quick if he had any objection to declaring a mistrial. Quick had no objection.
“Based on the information received from the foreperson on the state of deliberations, the court finds that this jury is unable to reach a unanimous verdict,” Stewart said. “In my years here at this courthouse, this is a first. I’m sure you all tried, as evidenced by the time you put in. I’m sure everyone has a belief in how they voted. I thank you for your service.”
Prosecutors have the option to refile the charges and conduct another trial, but Quick did not indicate Wednesday whether the prosecutor’s office would do so.
Defense attorney Amy Husted said if the prosecutor’s office chooses to refile the charges, she will continue fighting for her client.
“We’re not giving up. We’ll fight it again,” she said.
Beard, who had been free on bond, was released from bond following the decision.
Beard was charged April 11 in connection with an incident that allegedly took place Oct. 19-20, 2018.
The alleged victim, a minor girl now 9, testified Tuesday from behind a screen while holding a comfort animal. She told the jury Beard had touched her while at his residence. She said he put his hand down her pants and forced her to touch his genitals.
The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
Several other witnesses, including Beard’s mother, stated he had been drinking the night of the alleged incident.
Beard’s ex-wife said he was a “frequent drinker,” and often didn’t remember doing things when he had consumed alcohol.
Michigan State Police Trooper Brandy Hart interviewed the girl Oct. 21, 2018, at Owosso Memorial Healthcare and said she referred the child to Sparrow Health System in Lansing for a sexual assault exam. She also interviewed Beard, who admitted to consuming about 1 pint of vodka the evening of Oct. 19.
“He didn’t remember much,” Hart said, “but he denied the allegation…”
