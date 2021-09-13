CORUNNA — The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood donation.
The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them, the group said in a press release.
Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors who give throughout September will receive a free haircut coupon by email from Sport Clips Haircuts.
Those who give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 30 at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.
Upcoming area blood donation opportunities:
From noon to 5:45 p.m. Sept. 14, Owosso VFW, 519 S. Chipman St.
From noon to 5:45 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Owosso Knights of Columbus, 1259 E. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.