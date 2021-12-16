County considers plan to survey, restore courthouse

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee Board of Commissioners is advancing a proposal that may lead to renovations to the county’s historical 35th Circuit Courthouse.
Wednesday, commissioners unanimously advanced a proposal from Branro Enterprises for a site survey of the historical structure, at a cost not to exceed $41,750. The proposal will go before the board for final consideration at 5 p.m. today inside the Surbeck Building, 201 N. Shiawassee St.
“You have heard several times over the course of the last several months about issues with the historic courthouse,” county coordinator Brian Boggs reminded commissioners Tuesday, including problems with the building’s heating/cooling system. “As part of this, Branro showed up through (Buildings and Grounds Superintendent) Tim (Hill), and we’ve had some discussions related to what it would take to renovate part of the courthouse, and there are several grants available and energy efficiency (measures) through Consumers that we may look to do.”
The last time significant repairs were made was in the late 1980s. An ad hoc committee developed a plan for the building’s restoration in the 1980s, launching a fundraising effort to make the improvements possible.
Most of the exterior work took place in 1987 and 1988, with interior improvements completed by 1991.
Voters originally approved the construction of the courthouse in 1903, and the structure was subsequently dedicated on May 4, 1904. The building was designed by Claire Allen, who also designed courthouses in Hillsdale, Gratiot and VanBuren counties.
The cornerstone dedication flier notes the now-historic structure is a French renaissance design with a portico featuring columns slightly more than 3 feet in diameter and 39 feet tall. The bell tower is 122 feet tall.
The halls and rotunda are wainscoted with marble, with marble stairs and tile floors.
As part of the site survey, Branro Enterprises would evaluate the building for electrical, heating, cooling, security and historical renovations. One of the goals of any potential renovation, Greg Widenmier of Branro explained, would be to identify and address the county’s operational costs, outfitting the building with better equipment that’s more efficient.
“When we’re done (with the survey), we’ll provide you with a complete report and we’ll give you options,” Widenmier said.
There would also be an emphasis on maintaining and restoring historical elements of the structure in any approved renovation, Widenmier said, noting a historical architect would go through the facility as part of the site survey.
The survey, if approved by the board, would take about four weeks to complete, he said.
