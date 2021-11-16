Corunna native wins statewide award for environmental work

LANSING — Corunna native Tony Spaniola has been named an Equity and the Environment Award winner by the Michigan League of Conservation Voters for his environmental leadership in addressing Michigan’s PFAS crisis.
The award will be presented Wednesday as part of Michigan LCV’s annual Equity and the Environment Gala, held each year to recognize leaders on the frontlines working to protect Michigan’s air, land, water and democracy.
“I am truly honored to receive this recognition from the Michigan League of Conservation Voters,” Spaniola said in a press release. “I became a PFAS advocate out of necessity, seeing my up-north neighbors and community in Oscoda impacted by these toxic chemicals in our water and our wildlife. PFAS chemicals have been found in the blood of over 98% of the American population, and Michigan LCV has been a valuable partner in pushing for accountability and action to clean up these dangerous chemicals and protect our health.”
Spaniola is a graduate of Corunna High School, Harvard College and the University of Michigan Law School. He practices commercial law at Ufer, Spaniola & Frost in Troy.
Spaniola got involved with the PFAS issue after learning that his family’s lake home in Oscoda was impacted by PFAS contamination from the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base —the first reported PFAS site in Michigan and the first reported U.S. military PFAS site in the world, Michigan LCV said.
With his neighbors in Oscoda, Spaniola co-founded Need Our Water (NOW) in 2017 and has helped it become one of the nation’s preeminent PFAS community action groups.
Building on that experience, he co-founded and co-chairs the recently formed Great Lakes PFAS Action Network, and he serves on the Leadership Team of the National PFAS Contamination Coalition, comprised of community-based PFAS groups throughout the country.
Spaniola was among the first to bring the PFAS crisis to the attention of candidates and elected officials in Michigan, the statewide group said. He was involved in drafting the first PFAS legislation introduced in the Michigan Legislature, and he is among those credited by Congressman Dan Kildee in suggesting the concept that led to the creation of the bi-partisan Congressional PFAS Task Force.
Spaniola served as a PFAS policy adviser to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in her 2018 election campaign, and he continues to work with elected officials on PFAS policy matters.
Spaniola has delivered PFAS presentations at colleges and universities across the country. In 2019, he was the only non-scientist to address the National Academy of Sciences at its inaugural PFAS workshop in Washington, D.C. He has appeared in three PFAS film documentaries, and served as a consultant to Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Sara Ganim on her critically-acclaimed film, “No Defense: The U.S. Military’s War On Water.”
A full list of awardees, including Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Assistant Secretary of State Heaster Wheeler, can be found at michiganlcv.org/event/equity-the-environment-2021/.
