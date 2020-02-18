CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Prosecutor Deana Finnegan announced in a Friday email that she will be retiring March 31.
Finnegan, 63, who sent the email to a variety of county officials, has worked for the Prosecutor’s Office for more than 23 years in several capacities, including assistant prosecutor and chief assistant prosecutor. She was first elected prosecutor in 2012.
A lifelong Shiawassee County resident, Finnegan graduated from Durand High School and the University of Michigan-Flint, before receiving her law degree from Cooley Law School in Lansing.
She was hired by then-Shiawassee County Prosecutor (now district court Judge) Ward Clarkson in 1989 as an assistant prosecutor. She also served from 1995-2001 as chief assistant prosecutor under former Prosecutor Randy Colbry.
Finnegan served as president of the Shiawassee Valley Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police and past president of the Shiawassee County Bar Association. She has served on the county’s Community Mental Health Board, the Shiawassee County YMCA Board, the Child Abuse Prevention Council, the Red Cross Advisory Council and the Shiawassee County Child Death Review Team.
She and her husband Pat raised two children in Shiawassee County and live in Corunna.
According to state law, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart will choose a successor to finish Finnegan’s term, which runs through November.
