CORUNNA — The father of an assault victim was escorted out of court Friday after disrupting the sentencing hearing for the man who pleaded guilty to striking the woman in 2019.
An Owosso man was sentenced Friday morningto prison for assault with intent to do great bodily harm (strangulation).
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart sent John Hoberek, 27, to prison for three years, two months to 10 years, and ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was given credit for 150 days served, and is barred from having contact with the victim. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of domestic assault.
“You failed to successfully complete any of your previous three terms of probation, though you’ve never been to prison,” Stewart told Hoberek. “First and foremost, there will be no contact with the victim in this case. Unfortunately, this court won’t have jurisdiction over you when you leave this court room. Hopefully, MDOC will enforce that.”
Additionally, Stewart ordered Hoberek to undergo substance abuse counseling while serving his sentence, and pay $100 restitution to the victim.
Prior to handing down the sentence, the victim’s father interrupted proceedings and was told to leave the court room by bailiffs. While leaving, he said to Hoberek he “would see him in a couple years.”
Stewart ordered the man back inside the court room, and asked why he had interrupted.
“I’m the victim’s father,” the man said. “He sent her a razor blade in the mail from the county (jail). He sent her a letter to my daughter with a piece of a razor blade with his blood.”
“You should talk about what you know and be quiet about what you don’t,” Stewart said. “And if you ever outburst like that in this court again, you’re going to leave in handcuffs.”
The victim’s father left the court room.
Stewart reminded Hoberek he was already on absconder status from felony probation in Ingham County, and had struck the victim in the face approximately 20 times and choked her.
Prosecutors said when Hoberek realized police were looking for him following the assault, he broke the SIM card in his phone to thwart attempts to locate him, and “snorted all of” the heroin and meth he had in his possession to avoid drug charges.
“Your narrative of what happened it incredible,” Stewart said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever read anything like this in my career. You knew the police were after you.”
Prosecutor Deana Finnegan asked Stewart to impose a prison sentence, due to the brutal nature of the assault, and the injuries sustained by the victim.
Defense attorney Adam Pfeiffer asked for a guideline sentence.
Hoberek was arrested Aug. 24, 2019. He was originally charged with felony assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and misdemeanor second-offense domestic violence. He was arraigned Aug. 27, 2019, before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty.
Hoberek has been lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail while awaiting disposition of the case.
“I’m sorry for what I did,” Hoberek said Friday. “Due to this case, I hurt someone I said I loved, someone I said I’d protect. It’s insane that I let this happen. I know she may never accept that, and I have to live with that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.