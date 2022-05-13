CORUNNA — A Corunna woman was sentenced to at least 15 months in prison by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for lighting her home on fire, apparently attempting to collect on an insurance policy.
Janeen Mallory-New, 59, originally pleaded guilty to second-degree arson last month, but defense attorney Doug Corwin filed a motion to withdraw that plea.
She apparently believed she was pressured into accepting a plea agreement, but at today’s sentencing, Stewart was having none of it.
The judge referenced Mallory-New searching for “what to do after a fire” on her phone immediately following her ill-fated attempt to burn down her house.
At a hearing in April, Stewart told Mallory-New that if she withdrew her guilty plea, she could potentially face perjury charges for admitting to a crime she allegedly did not commit.
Mallory-New was charged after she doused her couch with lighter fluid, ignited it and left her home to attend a CPR class.
“You didn’t do it?” Stewart asked Mallory-New at today’s sentencing. “Did you bring any restitution today?”
The judge sentenced Mallory-New to the prison sentence, and ordered her to pay $141,041.44 in restitution. She was credited with two days served toward her sentence.
Stewart noted Mallory-New had removed an urn with her mother’s ashes from the residence before the blaze, and had wasted the time of investigators by making up a non-existent suspect.
Mallory-New was charged with arson by prosecutors in February 2021, and arraigned before former Magistrate Dan Nees. She pleaded not guilty.
