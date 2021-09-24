Blissfield man pleads guilty to touching girl

CORUNNA — A Blissfield man pleaded guilty Wednesday in 35th Circuit Court to criminal sexual conduct for inappropriately touching a 7-year-old girl in 2019 and now faces a prison sentence.
Jason Brown, 39, admitted to inappropriately touching the victim, who is the child of Brown’s friend, and telling her afterward that the incident “was a secret and nobody needed to know.”
“I touched a 7-year old girl over her clothing,” Brown said at Thursday’s plea hearing. “I told her it was OK.”
Judge Matthew Stewart accepted Brown’s guilty plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3. He also ordered Brown’s bond revoked. Brown has been lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail since his arrest in May, and attended Thursday’s hearing via video.
Brown was originally charged with first-degree CSC (victim under 13) following a Michigan State Police investigation.
He was arraigned in 66th District Court May 25 before former Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty.
As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Brown pleaded guilty to a lesser CSC-4 charge, and a habitual offender (fourth notice) was reduced to a third notice. Brown has prior felony convictions for uttering and publishing in 2005 and attempted CSC (fourth degree) in 2012, both in Jackson County.
The CSC-4 charge Brown pleaded guilty to is a high-court misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to two years in prison. However, due to his habitual offender status and prior CSC conviction, he could face up to a maximum of four years.
Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Deana Finnegan estimated sentencing guidelines at zero to 25 months.
Brown will also be required to register as a sex offender, undergo testing for sexually transmitted diseases, and provide a DNA sample to the court.
