CORUNNA — A jury took just 24 minutes Wednesday afternoon in 35th Circuit Court to convict Lucas O’Flynn, 39, of Owosso, of three felony counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.
Judge Matthew Stewart ordered O’Flynn held in jail pending his sentencing, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 5.
In Michigan, each count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing is punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment, and/or a $2,000 fine.
During Wednesday’s one-day trial, jurors were shown footage of O’Flynn in an Owosso Public Safety vehicle, where he was “flailing and kicking,” according to Owosso Police officer Ryan Jenkins.
Jenkins testified he responded to a call for a possible fight just before 2 a.m. April 7, along with two other officers, who arrived at the scene shortly after him. When he arrived, Jenkins testified, he saw O’Flynn on top of another individual, O’Flynn’s godson, and separated the two.
According to testimony from Jenkins and two other officers, after breaking up the fight, Jenkins told O’Flynn to sit down on a set of steps, and O’Flynn became combative and refused to obey orders. Jenkins and the other officers then subdued O’Flynn and carried him to a squad car for transport to the Shiawassee County Jail.
In video from a squad car camera, O’Flynn can be seen and heard swearing at and threatening the police officers, before kicking at them and striking his head against the car’s inside door. When he arrived at the jail, O’Flynn continued to resist, officers said, and had to be restrained in a chair.
Jenkins testified he felt threatened by O’Flynn, and was assisted by two other responding police officers. The other officers testified O’Flynn had kicked them and resisted arrest.
“An officer’s act has to be legal,” defense attorney Amy Husted said in her closing argument. “This occurred on private property. There was no reason for officers to be investigating a public disturbance, because it wasn’t in a public place… Being an obnoxious drunk is not resisting and obstructing… Yeah, he was mouthy. Big deal.”
O’Flynn, who took the stand in his defense, said he was assaulted by police, and planned to file lawsuits against their respective departments.
O’Flynn admitted to being heavily intoxicated the night of the incident. He testified he asked Jenkins if he was being detained or under arrest. O’Flynn claimed Jenkins said he was not detained or under arrest, so O’Flynn got up, and was going to go inside his residence and go to bed.
O’Flynn said he was then “taken down” by Jenkins.
During closing arguments, assistant prosecutor Adam Masserang told the jury O’Flynn did not have a right to defend himself while being detained.
“He does not get to fight or do any of the things he did,” Masserang said, before asking the jury for a guilty verdict.
The guilty verdict is the second straight trial victory for the prosecutor’s office. Newly-hired assistant prosecutor Chris Brown, who was lead counsel for the case, has won his first two trials for the prosecutor’s office.
