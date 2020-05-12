Woman charged after alleged phone theft, destruction

CORUNNA — An Owosso woman has been charged with felony unarmed robbery and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property in connection with a December 2019 incident in which she allegedly took, then smashed another woman’s phone during an argument.
Georgina Renee Grey, 50, was arraigned on the charges Sunday in 66th District Court before Judge Ward Clarkson; she pleaded not guilty. Court records have not yet been updated, but a representative from the Sheriff’s Office stated Grey posted bond and was released Sunday. The amount of bond posted was not listed in court documents.
A warrant was issued for Grey’s arrest April 15. It is unclear why she was not arrested until Sunday.
In Michigan, under the offense statute as charged as a felony, Grey could face up to 15 years in prison. The misdemeanor charge carries a possible 93-day sentence and/or a $500 fine, or three times the amount of property destroyed, whichever is greater.
Grey has prior misdemeanor convictions for operating while impaired in 2006, operating a vehicle with no valid license in 2006, as well as several minor traffic-related civil infractions. She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance in 2007, but the case was eventually dismissed by prosecutors.
Further court dates for the newest charges have not yet been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.