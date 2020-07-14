The Argus-Press
CALEDONIA TWP. — State and Copas roads remain closed today as workers replace a culvert.
According to the Shiawassee County Road Commission, the roads are closed at the intersection of Copas and State where culverts are being replaced.
The SCRC website states the roads will be closed at least through the end of today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.