CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty to several reduced misdemeanor charges Tuesday morning in 35th Circuit Court and now faces a potential jail sentence.
Zachery Reed, 24, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated and possession of a weapon under the influence, both misdemeanors. The concealed weapon count was originally charged as a felony, but was reduced as the result of a plea agreement between Reed and prosecutors.
Judge Matthew Stewart accepted Reed’s guilty pleas, and the case will be sent back to 66th District Court for sentencing. No sentencing date has yet been set.
Reed admitted he had been pulled over by Michigan State Police in May 2021 after having “two or three mixed drinks” before leaving the Rainbow Bar in Owosso. After he was given a alcohol breath test and registered a 0.11 blood/alcohol content, the trooper searched Reed’s vehicle and found a Taurus 9 mm pistol.
District court records indicate Reed was arrested at the scene in May 2021, but was not arraigned until July 19, 2021, before Magistrate Mike Herendeen. Reed pleaded not guilty to both charges. Court records do not indicate the amount at which bond was set, but Reed was free prior to Tuesday’s proceedings, and Stewart ordered bond continued.
Reed was also convicted of impaired driving in November 2020 in Clinton County, which leaves open the possibility of an enhanced sentence.
He will also not get back the 9mm pistol, and must either sell or immobilize his vehicle for at least one year.
